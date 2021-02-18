Advertisement

Clarksville City issues water warning

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2021 at 5:49 pm

CLARKSVILLE CITY — Clarksville City citizens are being asked to reduce the amount of water they are using. According to the city’s Facebook page, officials are getting close to having to stop service because the water plant is working 24/7. The page says, “Please reduce the amount of water being dripped and if you have a break please let us know so we can turn off the water. Answering Service number is 903-757-1996. City Hall is still closed.”

Go Back