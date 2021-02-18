Advertisement

120 homeless receive gift from anonymous givers for free lodging

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2021 at 4:43 pm

TYLER — With sustained sub-freezing temperatures blanketing the city of Tyler, a group of residents came together to help 120 homeless people ride out the winter storm. An anonymous group of people pulled their resources to provide the less fortunate with overnight stays, and hot showers, at the Super 8 on Loop 323 and Highway 69. The inn met the generosity of the givers, and in-turn offered a benevolent rate to accommodate the displaced. In addition to the lodging, hearty soups and chili were brought, among other items, to feed the displaced.

Go Back