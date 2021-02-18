Advertisement

Tyler above freezing after 179 consecutive hours

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2021 at 3:45 pm

TYLER — The city of Tyler got above freezing on Thursday. Meteorologist Dr. Bob Peters told KTBB, “The temperature went above freezing at 2pm today (Thursday) this marks the end of the 179 consecutive hours stretch of sub-freezing temperatures which began at 3 a.m. on February 11.” Peters went on to say, “This is not a record, that dates back to 1983 of December when we had 258 consecutive hours of sub-freezing temperatures. Temperatures will probably go above freezing Friday. They will be well above freezing Saturday, Sunday and Monday. And the snow will be pretty well melted possibly by Saturday, and certainly by Sunday.”

