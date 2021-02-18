Advertisement

Buffalo Bill’s home from ‘Silence of the Lambs’ is about to become a bed & breakfast

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2021 at 2:01 pm

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images(PERRYOPOLIS, PA) -- It puts the breakfast in the bed...

The house featured as the home base of fictional serial killer Buffalo Bill in Silence of the Lambs is about to join the hospitality industry.

TMZ reports that the 100-year-old house featured in the 1991 psychological thriller is being turned into a bed & breakfast. Of course, guests will be staying in actual rooms and not in a creepy dark hole in the basement.

The four-bedroom house, which sold for $300,000 in October, will undergo renovations that will pay homage to the Oscar-winning film.

Chris Rowan, a theatrical art director based in NY, tells TMZ that he will transform the basement into a replica of the well where Buffalo Bill used to trap his victims, so guests can enjoy some fun photo ops.

Rowan also says he intends to construct an in-ground pool on the two-acre property.

It is unknown when renovations will be completed, but the new homeowner is confident that the pleasant looking house located in Perryopolis, PA will become a hit with tourists.

Silence of the Lambs, starring Ted Levine as the unhinged Buffalo Bill, as well as Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins as Clarice Starling and Hannibal Lecter, respectively.

By Megan Stone

