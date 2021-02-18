Advertisement

Smith County non-emergency office to remain closed through weekend

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2021 at 1:37 pm

TYLER — On Thursday, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran announced a move to continue the closure of all non-emergency county offices through the end of the week, including all precinct offices. Officials believe county offices will open Monday. The delayed Commissioner Court Meeting that was pushed to Friday from earlier this week has also been canceled. However, an emergency agenda item will be addressed virtually, to extend the emergency disaster declaration signed by Judge Moran on Sunday. The online meeting is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. The public may watch the single-item meeting by clicking here.

