Advertisement

Kilgore could be out of water for 7 or more days after ‘massive water loss’

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2021 at 1:46 pm

KILGORE — The city of Kilgore issued a boil water notice Wednesday. On Thursday, Clay Evers said, “The current prognosis is not good. We have not identified the source(s) of the massive water loss that is keeping us from supplying water to the city. The optimistic expectation is that we will locate the source within 24 hours and repair it within 48 of that.” The Director of Public Works continued, “However, we do not anticipate being able to rescind the boil water notice for 7 or more days due to the time it will take to refill the entire distribution system and become compliant with disinfection and pressure requirements.”

The statement went on to say, the water pressure in the system has dropped to levels that require any water for human consumption to be boiled prior to usage. Please cease using any unnecessary water now and do not open your faucets do not fill your bathtubs.”

Go Back