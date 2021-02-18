Advertisement

NET Health to restart vaccines early next week

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2021 at 1:07 pm

TYLER — While the wintry weather has slowed and stopped vaccine distributions, NET Health has plans to continue when conditions are safer. On Wednesday George Roberts told our news partner KETK, “Our plan next week is to get back after it and start vaccinating East Texans again,” Roberts said. “If everything works out, we’d like to start Monday and maybe Tuesday before we can get back to Harvey Hall.” The plan will include catching up people that have not had the second dose and may be lagging following cancellations due to the unprecedented weather event. Roberts continued, “If we’re several days delayed, that’s not going to harm you at all, so we just want you as close to the 28 days for the Moderna as you possibly can get that, but if you’re a few days later than that, everything will be just fine.”

