Cruz confirms his Mexican vacation after storm slammed Texas
Posted/updated on:
February 18, 2021 at
12:48 pm
DALLAS (AP) – Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has acknowledged that he had traveled to Mexico for a family vacation this week, leaving his home state as thousands of constituents struggled without power or safe drinking water after a powerful winter storm. The high-profile Republican who’s a potential White House candidate in 2024 says in a statement that he had accompanied his family after his daughters asked to go on a trip with friends, given that school was canceled for the week. He says, “Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.” The revelation drew immediate criticism from Democrats and Republicans in Texas and beyond.
Advertisement
Cruz confirms his Mexican vacation after storm slammed Texas
Posted/updated on:
February 18, 2021 at
12:48 pm
DALLAS (AP) – Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has acknowledged that he had traveled to Mexico for a family vacation this week, leaving his home state as thousands of constituents struggled without power or safe drinking water after a powerful winter storm. The high-profile Republican who’s a potential White House candidate in 2024 says in a statement that he had accompanied his family after his daughters asked to go on a trip with friends, given that school was canceled for the week. He says, “Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.” The revelation drew immediate criticism from Democrats and Republicans in Texas and beyond.