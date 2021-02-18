Advertisement

Cruz confirms his Mexican vacation after storm slammed Texas

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2021 at 12:48 pm

DALLAS (AP) – Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has acknowledged that he had traveled to Mexico for a family vacation this week, leaving his home state as thousands of constituents struggled without power or safe drinking water after a powerful winter storm. The high-profile Republican who’s a potential White House candidate in 2024 says in a statement that he had accompanied his family after his daughters asked to go on a trip with friends, given that school was canceled for the week. He says, “Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.” The revelation drew immediate criticism from Democrats and Republicans in Texas and beyond.

