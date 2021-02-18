Advertisement

Two Dallas officers shot and wounded while responding to call

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2021 at 12:43 pm

DALLAS (AP) – The Dallas police chief says two officers have been shot and wounded while responding to a call. A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital in stable condition. Police spokesman Carlos Almeida says SWAT officers were responding to the scene. Almeida said he had no further details, noting that it was still an active scene. Dallas Chief Eddie Garcia sent a tweet asking for prayers for the two officers.

