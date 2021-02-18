Today is Thursday February 18, 2021

Trane snow covered warehouse gives way

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2021 at 2:00 pm
TYLER — A warehouse with buckled and bent walls appears to be the result of snow at the Trane location in Tyler. The manufacturing plant located south of Tyler partially collapsed Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, there are no initial reports of injury at the Trane plant site that makes air conditioning and heating products. Trane is located on Highway 110 between Tyler and Whitehouse.

