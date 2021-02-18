Advertisement

Edgewood woman arrested for arson, could be connected to fire that killed 2

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2021 at 12:00 pm

CANTON — A woman has been arrested and charged with arson resulting in death. According to our news partner KETK, Tessa Furrh, 38, of Edgewood was arrested Wednesday. The charges come in sequence with a fire at The Mountain on the grounds of First Monday Trade Days in Canton, Tuesday night. Furrh was placed in the Van Zandt County Jail on Wednesday. Investigators have not released the the names of the two victims. It is also unknown, as of this writing, if Furrh’s arrest is connected to that fire, but KETK News is unaware of any other deadly fires in the Van Zandt County area on Tuesday. The area has previously caught fire three times over the past five years.

