MEXICO CITY (AP) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called on Mexicans to conserve electricity as rolling blackouts in the north and central parts of the country continued following problems caused by bitterly cold weather in the United States. The cold snap had interrupted the flow of natural gas from Texas to power plants in northern Mexico. Meanwhile, he said Thursday that Mexico was working diplomatic channels to head off an order from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for gas suppliers in that state to not ship any out of state until Feb. 21.

Blackouts continue in Mexico as energy crisis spans border

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2021 at 11:56 am

