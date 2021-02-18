Advertisement

SNL’s Colin Jost was no help planning his wedding to Scarlett Johansson

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2021 at 9:17 am

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(NEW YORK) -- Colin Jost is well aware of his strengths and his weaknesses, so when it came to planning his October wedding to Scarlett Johansson, the Saturday Night Live star put her in the driver's seat.

"I don't pretend to know much about things or have taste in things. I'm very happy to rely on someone who has a lot better taste and knowledge of things," Jost tells Entertainment Tonight. "That's sort of what I've learned in general in my life. I've never been like, 'Oh, should I wear this shirt?'...I never know, so I always would rather someone else tell me."

Jost says, instead of imagining his dream wedding, he focused on finding his "dream partner."

Colin, 38, adds that it was a "way bigger decision" to make the 36-year-old Black Widow star his wife than the actual ceremony itself.

"I was much happier about getting [that] right than any of the other," he explained.

Needless to say, spending their first year of marriage amid the COVID-19 pandemic has tested the strength of their relationship. The union, says Jost, "seems like a good one."

"If you can make it through this situation, it seems like a very good sign," he jokes.

Jost and Johansson, who confirmed their engagement in May of 2019, announced the wedding in a post on the Meals on Wheels America Instagram account.

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” a statement on the account read.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back