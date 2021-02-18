Advertisement

Biden’s first 100 days live updates: Biden trip to Michigan postponed

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2021 at 9:08 am

Official White House Photo by Adam SchultzBy MICHELLE STODDART and LAUREN KING, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) -- This is Day 30 of the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.



Here is how events are unfolding Thursday. All times Eastern:



Feb 18, 9:37 am

Federal offices in Washington closed for weather

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management announced that all federal offices in Washington, D.C. are closed Thursday because of extreme weather.



A briefing at the State Department scheduled for Thursday was cancelled and the press briefing with White House press secretary Jen Psaki will be by phone. Many other government operations will continue virtually.



Feb 18, 9:15 am

Democrats expected to release immigration reform bill, Biden trip postponed

Biden will receive his daily intelligence briefing and a COVID-19 response briefing today, both of which are closed to the press. This comes after the president's trip to visit a Pfizer vaccine production plant in Michigan, originally scheduled for Thursday, was postponed until Friday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki will give a virtual briefing at 12:30 p.m.



On Capitol Hill, Democrats are planning to unveil an immigration reform bill, which will include immigration priorities Biden laid out on day one of his administration. The bill, which does not have bipartisan support, would establish a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants in the U.S., provide more funding to alleviate the backlog of asylum cases and the border and include funding for border security.

However, it seems now the Democrats do not have the bipartisan support in Congress they'd need to pass the legislation, so questions remain if they will have to water down the bill, or pass it in many small parts. Setting aside these concerns, administration officials tell ABC News they are more concerned with getting the legislation introduced.



