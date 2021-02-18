Advertisement

Here’s why Drew Barrymore hasn’t gotten plastic surgery

ViacomCBS(LOS ANGELES) -- A lot of celebrities are no strangers to a little nip and tuck but that's not the case for Drew Barrymore.

On a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 45-year-old actress and host revealed why she hasn't undergone any sort of procedure.

"I’ve never done anything to my face and I would like to try not to," she said, before adding, "Never say never."

"The thing that I do care about and I do feel is still relevant to my life is the face," she continued. "I know myself. I’m a highly addictive person. I do one injection, I’m going to look like Jocelyn Wildenstein by Friday."

Wildenstein, for the record, is an American socialite known for her extensive cosmetic procedures.

Elaborating on why she made the decision to avoid plastic surgery, Drew shared, "I think because I'm so rebellious that I saw of that pressure and all of those women pressuring themselves to look a certain way and I thought 'You miserable people.' I just wanted to never be afraid of what life would do to me."

"I would love if there was some way that we could let go and give into the ride of life a little bit more," she added. "We're gonna age, things are gonna go south and it's okay. And it's a part of life."

