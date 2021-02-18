(MELBOURNE, Australia) -- Serena Williams’ quest to get her record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title was put on hold Thursday after she was defeated by Naomi Osaka in the semifinals of the Australian Open. The No. 3-seeded Osaka beat Williams in two sets, 6-3, 6-4. The semifinal contest was the fourth time the two faced off against each other. With Thursday’s win, Osaka now leads 3-1 in their matchups. Osaka, 23, will now go up against Jennifer Brady, seeded 22nd, in the tournament’s final on Saturday. Brady, 25, advanced after defeating Karolina Muchova 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. Should Osaka be crowned the champion at Melbourne Park, it would mark her fourth Grand Slam singles title. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Australian Open: Osaka defeats Williams to advance to final

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2021 at 7:56 am

Andy Cheung/Getty ImagesBy JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News

