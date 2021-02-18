Advertisement

South digs out as snow, ice slam East Coast: Latest forecast

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO and EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- The storm that left parts of the South buried under 15 inches of snow and a shield of ice is now moving into the Northeast.



Little Rock, Arkansas, saw a record 11.8 inches of snow on Wednesday while 6 inches of snow fell in Oklahoma, Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi.



Galveston, Texas, Mayor Craig Brown told ABC News' Good Morning America Thursday that the city is still facing burst pipes and power outages.



"Ninety percent of our entire population was cut off of the power for about two days," Brown said.



He said people are also dealing with lack of food and water.



"The human suffering though that is occurring from this is very, very concerning," he said.



"This is worse than a hurricane," he added. "In a hurricane you can go to the mainland and get away from this. In this particular situation, no matter where you go in Texas you still have a concern that is similar to what we have here."

On Thursday, the heavy snow is moving through the Northeast, from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia to New York City.



About 100 flights have already been canceled at New York City's LaGuardia airport.



The snow will reach Boston later in the day and will last in the Northeast cities through Friday morning.



D.C. could see 2 to 4 inches of snow, Philadelphia could get 6 to 8, New York is forecast for 5 to 9 inches and Boston is expected to see 6 to 8 inches.



An icy mix of freezing rain and sleet is expected from Virginia to North Carolina on Thursday and Friday.



From Florida to North Carolina, there's a possibility of flash flooding and tornadoes.

