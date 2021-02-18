AUSTIN (AP) – Texas reported 72 more deaths Wednesday from the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but hospitalizations from the disease continued to fall. The Texas Department of State Health Services said Wednesday that the state’s pandemic death toll from COVID-19 now totals 40,717. The state’s confirmed and probable coronavirus cases rose by 3,506 to more than 2.57 million, an estimated 243,437 of which are active. The hospitalization count stood at 7,609, continuing a downward trend. Figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University show that the rolling average number of daily new cases in Texas fell by 12,634.4, a decrease of 62.7% over the past two weeks.

Texas reports 72 more virus deaths, hospitalizations fall

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2021 at 4:26 am

