HOUSTON (AP) – Hundreds of people have sought shelter from the winter storm that has left much of Houston without power or heat inside an unusual place: a furniture store. The owner of Gallery Furniture, Jim McIngvale, has opened his cavernous furniture store in north Houston as a shelter. McIngvale, known as “Mattress Mack,” says he’s just doing his part to give back to a city that’s been good to him. On Tuesday, more than 300 people spent the night at the store, including Tina Rios, her husband and their three children. Their mobile home in suburban Houston lost power Monday. Rios says she didn’t want to put her kids through freezing conditions and was grateful to McIngvale.

Houston furniture store offers shelter after winter storm

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2021 at 4:24 am

