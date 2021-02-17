Advertisement

Tyler announces comprehensive updates

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2021 at 5:01 pm

TYLER — The city of Tyler said Wednesday afternoon, this is a difficult time for the community. With a few more days of freezing temperatures still ahead in the forecast, it will be essential to work together and help one another through this crisis event. If necessary, access the warming centers currently in operation. Tyler will be giving a comprehensive update at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day on the City’s homepage and social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, and Nextdoor) until the crisis is past. See the complete release here.

