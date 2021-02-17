Advertisement

Power outages linger for millions as another icy storm looms

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2021 at 4:20 pm

AUSTIN (AP) – Utility crews are racing to restore power to nearly 3.4 million utility customers around the U.S. who are still without electricity in the aftermath of a winter storm. Meanwhile, another blast of snow and ice is threatening to sow more chaos. The latest storm front was expected to bring more hardship to parts of Texas, Arkansas and the Lower Mississippi Valley before moving to the Northeast on Thursday. The National Weather Service says more than 100 million people live in areas covered by some type of winter weather warning, watch or advisory. At least 30 people have died in the extreme weather this week.

