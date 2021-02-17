Advertisement

Tyler and various communities issue boil water notices

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2021 at 3:45 pm

TYLER — The city of Tyler issued a boil water notice on Wednesday. LouAnn Campbell told KTBB, “We know people are without power and people are without water. So, what we are really asking people to do, is help each other out. If you have power and somebody else has water, please work together on that.” Campbell said we want to make sure and get that message out to the community, “We have guys out here working 24/7 to try and get this going again and we are getting there and we are really making a lot of progress. So, when it comes to boiling water the most effective way is to put it in a kettle or a pot, and get it to a rolling boil for two to three minutes.” Whitehouse, Palestine, Canton, and communities across the state have issued boil water notices.

The city of Tyler is now asking residents to conserve water in every possible instance. Do not run water to prevent pipes from freezing. Please turn off water pipes if they have burst. At present, multiple factors are contributing to water loss. In addition to main breaks because of the severe cold, we are down to one water treatment plant for the city as rolling blackouts have left the power out at the Lake Palestine pump station. Officials in Whitehouse, Palestine, and Canton have issued similar notices, citing reduced distribution system pressure.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

The rolling blackouts have left many residents without power. In these cases, boiling water may not be possible. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water. Residents who are able may relocate to warming centers. Whenever possible, residents should assist their friends and neighbors in need. At this time, we have no timeline for the blackouts to end the pump station to come back online, but we are bracing for at least 48 hours.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for consumption.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink water in this location, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, please call the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant in Tyler at (903) 531-1285 or Jeff Tomlin, Director of Public Works in Whitehouse, at 903-510-7509.

