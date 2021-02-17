Advertisement

7 shot in Philadelphia, 1 person in custody: Police

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2021 at 3:38 pm

BY: EMILY SHAPIRO AND AARON KATERSKY, ABC NEWS

(PHILADELPHIA) — Seven people were shot near a SEPTA train station in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, police said.

One person is in custody, authorities said, adding that two weapons were recovered.

Two victims were shot in the back, one was shot in the ankle, another was shot in the leg, and one was shot in the arm, police said.

Information on the two other people who were shot and on the victims' conditions was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

