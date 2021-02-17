Advertisement

Hulu’s ‘Conversations with Friends’ finds its cast

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2021 at 3:08 pm

Courtesy of Hulu (L-R: Jemima Kirke, Joe Alwyn)(LOS ANGELES) -- Conversations with Friends has found its cast.

The latest Hulu series based off a Sally Rooney novel, following last year’s hit Normal People, will star newcomer Alison Oliver, as well as American Honey's Sasha Lane, The Favourite’s Joe Alwyn and Girls star Jemima Kirke.

Oliver stars as Frances, a 21-year-old college student who becomes entangled with an older married couple, played by Alwyn and Kirke. Lane plays Frances’ ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi.

“I feel so excited to be collaborating with four such superb actors to bring Sally’s brilliant novel to the screen,” director and executive producer Lenny Abrahamson says in a statement. “Over the last few months it has been a privilege to work alongside Element Pictures and our extraordinary team of writers to get the scripts to a point where we all feel so excited to start shooting.”

Abrahamson, who also directed Normal People, adds that Conversation with Friends will employ much of the same crew from that series.

Production will begin this year in Dublin, Belfast and other locations, with the show scheduled to debut in 2022.

By Andrea Tuccillo

By Andrea Tuccillo

