Advertisement

Longview library opens as warming shelter

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2021 at 3:46 pm

LONGVIEW — The Longview Public Library opened at 2 p.m. as a Warming Shelter on Wednesday afternoon. The facility, located on W. Cotton St., will remain open until 9 p.m. Food and beverages will not be provided, and residents are urged to bring their own snacks, supplies, and device chargers. Hiway 80 Rescue Mission on W. Marshall Ave. and The Salvation Army of Longview on Cotton St. have also opened as warming shelters for those without power who need a place to stay warm.

Go Back