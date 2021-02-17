Advertisement

Regé-Jean Page, Charli D’Amelio and more make 2021 ‘TIME100 Next’ list

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2021 at 2:07 pm

TIME(NEW YORK) -- TIME magazine's second annual TIME100 Next list -- which rounds up 100 people who are "shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership" -- includes Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page, Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and TikTok celeb Charli D’Amelio.

TIME tapped fellow celebrities to pen tributes to these stars. Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhimes says of Page, "You might dream of him, the one we call the Duke of Hastings. But in reality, Regé-Jean Page is finer than fiction and better than any dream.”

She adds, “He is that rare actor, one who brings an intensity, an intelligence and a precision to his work, providing endless depth to any scene…. Few actors craft their moments so beautifully -- or steal our attention so quickly.”

Never Have I Ever creator Mindy Kaling wrote of her show’s star, “When you’re a minority woman with your own show, you gotta represent…. People come up to you at the airport or online and say those three magic words: ‘I feel seen.’ It’s a huge responsibility—and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is exactly the kind of talented young woman who is up to the task.”

And Jennifer Lopez penned this for D’Amelio: “There’s huge responsibility in such a high level of fame. With each new follower or video that brings in millions of views, Charli shows that the days of simply waiting to be discovered for your talents are gone. Put yourself out there on your own terms, and as Charli has proven with true authenticity, they will come.”

Others on the list include Little Women actress Florence Pugh, Tenet's John David Washington, Knives Out actress Ana de Armas, The Queen's Gambit's Anya Taylor-Joy, and Judas and the Black Messiah's LaKeith Stanfield.

TIME100 Next's virtual event will take place this Friday at 1 p.m. ET.

By Andrea Tuccillo

By Andrea Tuccillo

