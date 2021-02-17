Advertisement

See Emma Stone transform into a Disney villain in first ‘Cruella’ trailer

Walt Disney Studios(LOS ANGELES) -- The first trailer for Disney’s Cruella, starring Emma Stone as the infamous fur-loving villain from 101 Dalmatians, debuted today.

"The thing is, I was born brilliant. Born bad — and a little bit mad," Stone’s Cruella says in the trailer, which shows her transformation into the two-tone haired character we love to hate.

The live-action film, directed by I, Tonya’s Craig Gillespie, serves as Cruella's origin story and is set in 1970s London. It also stars Emma Thompson as the head of a fashion house where Cruella gets a job.

Cruella is set to premiere May 28.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

