Power outages continue locally and across the state

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2021 at 3:46 pm

TYLER — Wednesday marked the third day of mass power outages for many east Texans and the Lone Star State. With the winter storm disaster, thousands have struggled locally through long periods of darkness with no power. KTBB has reached out to ERCOT, inquiring why many neighborhoods are going on 72 plus hours without power, while other Tyler homes, have not lost power once. We have not yet heard back from ERCOT. Nearly 4.5 million in Texas were without electricity on Tuesday, as of early Wednesday afternoon, that number was just under 3 million still without heat or the lights on, according to poweroutage.us. To look at a graph click here. Many officials fear there could be more losses of power coming with the latest winter storm packed with more sleet, snow, and freezing rain.

