East Texans awaiting trial on federal charges

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2021 at 3:47 pm

WASHINGTON D.C. — Two East Texans arrested last month following their participation at the Capitol Hill now face numerous federal charges. According to our news partner KETK, Ryan Nichols, a 30-year-old Longview native, and Alex Harkrider, a 32-year-old from Carthage have been indicted on more than one dozen federal charges, varying from civil disorder to assaulting federal officers. The men were initially detained in Smith and Gregg County in the days after the riot, before being transferred to prisons in the D.C. area to await trial. Their next court hearing has not been set.

