Advertisement

Rush Limbaugh, controversial conservative talk show host, has died

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2021 at 11:38 am

Rush Limbaugh, a colossal figure whose unflinching brashness helped shape American conservative politics and media while his history of derogatory comments about marginalized communities turned him into one of the country’s most polarizing names, has died.

Limbaugh announced in early February 2020 that he was fighting advanced lung cancer.

Go Back