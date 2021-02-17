Breaking News: Rush Limbaugh, “voice of American conservatism,” has died: PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP/Staff) – Rush Limbaugh, the talk radio host who became the voice of American conservatism, has died. His death Wednesday at the age of 70 was announced on his website. With his three-hour weekday radio show broadcast on nearly 600 stations across the U.S., including KTBB — and a massive audience of millions hanging on his every word — Limbaugh’s rants shaped the national political conversation, swaying the opinions of average Republicans and the direction of the party. Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Advertisement

Breaking News: Rush Limbaugh, “voice of American conservatism,” has died

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2021 at 11:48 am

Breaking News: Rush Limbaugh, “voice of American conservatism,” has died: PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP/Staff) – Rush Limbaugh, the talk radio host who became the voice of American conservatism, has died. His death Wednesday at the age of 70 was announced on his website. With his three-hour weekday radio show broadcast on nearly 600 stations across the U.S., including KTBB — and a massive audience of millions hanging on his every word — Limbaugh’s rants shaped the national political conversation, swaying the opinions of average Republicans and the direction of the party. Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Go Back