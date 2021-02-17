Advertisement

Tyler, Whitehouse issue boil water notices

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2021 at 11:28 am

TYLER/WHITEHOUSE — Boil water notices have been issued for the cities of Tyler and Whitehouse. As a result of the rolling blackouts at the Lake Palestine Raw Water Pump Station, the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant is now offline. The Golden Road Water Treatment Plant continues to be online and supplying pressure to the system. However, without the added water pressure from the Lake Palestine Plant to mitigate pressure losses from extremely low temperatures, the City of Tyler’s water pressure is reduced to below levels required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to maintain optimum safety. TCEQ requires the City of Tyler (PWS 2120004) public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Officials in Whitehouse have issued a similar notice, citing reduced distribution system pressure.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

The rolling blackouts have left many residents without power. In these cases, boiling water may not be possible. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water. Residents who are able may relocate to warming centers. Whenever possible, residents should assist their friends and neighbors in need. At this time, we have no timeline for the blackouts to end the pump station to come back online, but we are bracing for at least 48 hours.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for consumption.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink water in this location, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, please call the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant in Tyler at (903) 531-1285 or Jeff Tomlin, Director of Public Works in Whitehouse, at 903-510-7509.

