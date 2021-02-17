Advertisement

Kristen Wiig sneakily reveals names of her twins in credits of latest movie

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2021 at 8:46 am

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) -- Sharp viewers of Kristin Wiig's movie Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which premiered on Friday, may have noticed that the actress subtly revealed the names of her Avi Rothman’s twins, born last year.

Kristen and her co-star Annie Mumolo thanked their friends and family in a “special thanks” section, and the Wonder Woman 1984 star's list included Rothman's name on the list, as well as “Luna & Shiloh.”

Wiig, 47, and Rothman, 48, got engaged in August 2019 after three of dating. The SNL vet let slip earlier this month on The Howard Stern Show that she and the actor had tied the knot

The couple welcomed Luna and Shiloh via surrogate in January 2020.

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which also stars 50 Shades of Grey's Jamie Dornan, debuted in limited theaters and On Demand this past Friday.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

