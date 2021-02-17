(NEW YORK) -- As NASA's Perseverance Rover approaches Mars for its epic landing on Thursday, a sweet new doughnut will debut at Krispy Kreme to mark the monumental occasion. For one day only, the doughnut shop will serve up a Mars-inspired chocolate creme-filled pastry while supplies last. The fluffy yeast doughnut gets dipped in a caramel icing with a red planet swirl and sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumbs. "When Perseverance lands Feb. 18 in Mars’ Jezero Crater, it will have traveled 292.5 million miles since lifting off July 30, 2020 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida," the North Carolina-based company said in a press release. "In addition to toting the first-ever helicopter to be deployed on Mars and numerous other technologies to seek signs of ancient life and collect rock and soil samples, the rover also is carrying the names of nearly 11 million people who participated in NASA’s 'Send Your Name to Mars' program." To honor the special "travelers," Krispy Kreme is offering a free Mars doughnut to any customer who shows their NASA-issued Mars 2020 Perseverance "boarding pass" on Feb. 18. "The landing of Perseverance on Mars will be an epic and important achievement," Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said. "So, we’re celebrating the best way we know how: with an amazing new doughnut discovery right here on earth." The limited-edition confection will be available in stores and online on Feb. 18 and can be ordered in advance on the Krispy Kreme website through DoorDash. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New Mars-inspired doughnut lands at Krispy Kreme for one day only

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2021 at 6:55 am

Krispy KremeBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- As NASA's Perseverance Rover approaches Mars for its epic landing on Thursday, a sweet new doughnut will debut at Krispy Kreme to mark the monumental occasion.



For one day only, the doughnut shop will serve up a Mars-inspired chocolate creme-filled pastry while supplies last.



The fluffy yeast doughnut gets dipped in a caramel icing with a red planet swirl and sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumbs.



"When Perseverance lands Feb. 18 in Mars’ Jezero Crater, it will have traveled 292.5 million miles since lifting off July 30, 2020 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida," the North Carolina-based company said in a press release. "In addition to toting the first-ever helicopter to be deployed on Mars and numerous other technologies to seek signs of ancient life and collect rock and soil samples, the rover also is carrying the names of nearly 11 million people who participated in NASA’s 'Send Your Name to Mars' program."



To honor the special "travelers," Krispy Kreme is offering a free Mars doughnut to any customer who shows their NASA-issued Mars 2020 Perseverance "boarding pass" on Feb. 18.



"The landing of Perseverance on Mars will be an epic and important achievement," Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said. "So, we’re celebrating the best way we know how: with an amazing new doughnut discovery right here on earth."



The limited-edition confection will be available in stores and online on Feb. 18 and can be ordered in advance on the Krispy Kreme website through DoorDash.



