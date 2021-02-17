Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she battled COVID-19 “early on”

Theo Wargo/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) -- Iron Man star Gwyneth Paltrow revealed on her website that she contracted COVID-19 and opened up about the symptoms that affected her for a longer period of time.

Paltrow, 48, reveals she contracted the infectious virus "early on" and detailed her experience with the novel coronavirus on her Goop website.

"I had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog," she revealed. "In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body."

The Oscar winner said she sought help from her doctor, who explained to her "this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual."

To help her battle the virus, Paltrow said she revised her diet and cut off sugar and alcohol -- which helped improve her appetite.

"I've been cooking a lot, and some of it is really delicious: I made scallops with crispy capers and sage the other day, asparagus with bacon vinaigrette, and some little artichokes with stuffed herbs and garlic," she described, noting that her secret ingredient tends to be "coconut aminos."

Paltrow added that she also started taking supplements, such as zinc and vitamin C, "in service of a healthier gut" because they "are critical for me right now."

The Golden Globe winner says she's well on the road to recovery, describing, "Everything I'm doing feels good, like a gift to my body. I have energy, I'm working out in the mornings."

Paltrow has been quarantining with her two children Apple, 16, and Moses, 14, whom she shares with ex husband Chris Martin.