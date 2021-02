Scoreboard roundup — 2/16/21

iStock By ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Boston 112, Denver 99 LA Lakers 112, Minnesota 104 New Orleans 144, Memphis 113 Portland 115, Oklahoma City 104 Toronto 124, Milwaukee 113 San Antonio at Detroit (Postponed) Brooklyn 128, Phoenix 124 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE NY Islanders 3, Buffalo 0 Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1 New Jersey 5, NY Rangers 2 Nashville at Dallas (Postponed) Colorado 3, Vegas 2 Los Angeles 4, Minnesota 0 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Georgia 80, Missouri 70 Arkansas 75, Florida 64 Illinois 73, Northwestern 66 TCU at Texas Tech (Postponed) Virginia Tech at North Carolina (Postponed) Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

By ABC News



