Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving to sit out NBA game vs. Phoenix Suns with sore lower back

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2021 at 4:33 am

Kyrie Irving will not play against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. The Brooklyn Nets star is listed as out with a sore lower back.

Irving is coming off a season-high 40-point performance against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. He played 31 minutes in the 136-125 win against the Kings while going 15-of-22 from the field and 9-of-11 from behind the arc.

The Nets are already without Kevin Durant, who missed Monday’s game against Sacramento with a strained left hamstring and was ruled out against the Suns as well.

The Nets’ big three of Irving, Durant and James Harden have played only seven games together since Harden was traded to Brooklyn in January.

It will be Irving’s 10th missed game of the season. He had an extended absence for personal reasons in January.

Irving is averaging a career-high 28.3 points to go along with 5.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game this season.

