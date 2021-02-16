Advertisement

‘Bridgerton’ heartthrob Regé-Jean Page lands role in ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ film

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) -- Bridgeron’s breakout star Regé-Jean Page has lined up a new gig.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the British actor has landed a lead role in Paramount’s Dungeons & Dragons film. He joins a cast including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith.

The film is based on the popular role-playing fantasy game of the same name and will be directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley.

Page, who stars as the swoon-worthy Duke of Hastings in Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix hit series, is also set to host Saturday Night Live this weekend.

By Andrea Tuccillo

