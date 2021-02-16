Advertisement

NBA postpones San Antonio, Charlotte games after 4 Spurs test positive

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2021 at 4:15 pm

Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesBY: LEIGHTON SCHNEIDER, ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) -- The NBA has postponed the San Antonio Spurs next three games and the Charlotte Hornets next two games because of positive coronavirus tests and contact tracing, the league announced Tuesday.

Four players on the Spurs tested positive for the virus and contact tracing is underway on the Hornets. The two team's played on Sunday.

San Antonio's games against Cleveland on Wednesday, New York on Saturday, and Indiana next Monday have been postponed.

The Spurs game Monday night against Detroit was also postponed because San Antonio did not have the 8-player league minimum.

Charlotte's games against Chicago on Wednesday and Denver on Friday have also been pushed back.

ESPN reports there have now been 29 postponements because of positive tests or contract tracing.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back