DPS closes offices for Wednesday

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2021 at 4:10 pm

TYLER — The Department of Public Safety announced the closure of all DPS offices in Region 1 on Wednesday. Due to the impact of severe winter weather on roadways and concern for the safety of both the public and our employees, the Texas Department of Public Safety will be closing ALL DPS Offices. The 42 North Texas Region (Region 1) counties affected by this closure may be found by clicking here. Driver License customers with appointments will be contacted to reschedule. Emergency operations will not be affected by this closure.

