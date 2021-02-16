Advertisement

‘Game of Thrones’ stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome first child

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2021 at 3:54 pm

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images(LONDON) -- It’s a baby boy for Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie.

A rep for Harington confirms to E! News that the two welcomed their first child together recently and that the new parents are “very, very happy.”

Harington and Leslie were spotted out and about with their newborn in London on Tuesday.

Leslie confirmed she was expecting back in September by baring her bump in a photo spread for U.K.’s Make Magazine. She later told the New York Post, "I am thrilled to be expecting and I can't wait to meet the new member of our family!"

Harington and Leslie married in 2018 after falling in love on the set of Game of Thrones, where Harington played Jon Snow and Leslie played his fierce yet ill-fated love, Ygritte.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.





