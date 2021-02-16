Advertisement

UT Health East Texas Physicians clinics, COVID-19 vaccine clinic temporarily closing

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2021 at 4:14 pm

TYLER — All UT Health East Texas Physician clinics will be closed for the remainder of the week, due to continued inclement weather. The announcement on Tuesday, includes the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at UT Health North Campus Tyler. The media release did say that providers would be available for tele-health appointments. Patients that already had arrangements scheduled this week will be contacted to set up another time to come in. Clinics anticipate reopening on their regular schedules next Monday. The COVID-19 vaccine clinic also will resume on Monday. Patients scheduled to receive a second dose this week are asked come on the same day and time next week and at the same time they were previously scheduled. Learn more on COVID-19 vaccine availability at UT Health East Texas, by clicking here.

