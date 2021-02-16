Advertisement

Weather creates water issues

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2021 at 1:35 pm

CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) – Power outages and frigid weather are also disrupting water supplies in some Texas cities. In the Fort Worth area, more than 200,000 residents were told to boil their water before use because of power outages at water treatment plants. And further south, in Corpus Christi, a similar boil order was issued after a major water line broke in the city of about 325,000 people. Mayor Paulette Guarjardo said the city would distribute bottled water to people who could not boil water because of power outages. “It’s an unbelievable time of what’s happening to us but it is what it is,” she said, adding that the city would use all resources available to respond to the situation.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said in its Tuesday daily operations briefing that Texas officials have also requested 60 generators from the agency and the priority for their use will be hospitals and nursing homes. The extreme cold is increasing energy demand at the same time the storm has reduced energy generation. FEMA officials said the lower energy output is due to a variety of factors, including icing on wind turbines and heavy cloud coverage that has reduced solar power generation.

