Advertisement

City partners with churches to offer “warming centers”

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2021 at 2:01 pm

TYLER — Tyler residents without electricity may want to consider utilizing “City Warming Centers” across the city. On Tuesday, LouAnn Campbell told KTBB, “Right now, we have three churches on our list, we are adding more, so just keep watching our website or facebook page, but right now Day Spring United Methodist Church is taking up to 100 residents, we also have St. Louis Baptist Church, and Grace Community Church. Along with that, the Salvation Army and Highway 80 Rescue Mission have always been shelters and places people can go, if they are in this situation.”

Campbell went on to say, “Citizens will want to call the centers before making plans to relocate. Grace Community Church is going to be open 24/7 and Day Spring United Methodist Church will allow you to come in with your pet, if it’s in a kennel.” The city is urging residents to exercise extreme caution if they elect to get out in these conditions. Organizations that would like to open their doors as a “City Warming Center” should call Fire Chief David Coble at (903) 521-8200. To see the list offering their services click here.

Go Back