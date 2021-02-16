Advertisement

Bone crushing temperatures set all-time low records for Tyler and Longview

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2021 at 12:35 pm

TYLER — Historic low temperatures for Tyler and Longview were reported on Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, both cities set all-time records for the lowest temperatures ever recorded. Tyler dropped to six degrees below zero at 6:27 a.m., five minutes later, Longview was a bone-chilling minus five degrees. The previous records for both communities stood since January 18, 1930. That is the day that Tyler hit a previous all-time low of three degrees below zero, while Longview was minus four.

