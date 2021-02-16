Advertisement

‘Bridgerton’ season two casts major new role

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2021 at 11:42 am

NICK BRIGGS/NETFLIX © 2020(LOS ANGELES) -- British actress Simone Ashley has been tapped to star opposite Jonathan Bailey in season two of Netflix's breakout series Bridgerton, according to Deadline.

Both Ashley and Bailey confirmed the news on their Instagram Stories.

The second season follows the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony -- played by Bailey -- as he "intends to dominate the social season," as chronicled in the second book of Julia Quinn’s romance novels, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

Ashley will play Kate Sharma, Anthony’s smart, headstrong romantic interest.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

