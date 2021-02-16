‘Bridgerton’ season two casts major new role

Both Ashley and Bailey confirmed the news on their Instagram Stories.
The second season follows the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony -- played by Bailey -- as he "intends to dominate the social season," as chronicled in the second book of Julia Quinn’s romance novels, The Viscount Who Loved Me.
Ashley will play Kate Sharma, Anthony’s smart, headstrong romantic interest.
Both Ashley and Bailey confirmed the news on their Instagram Stories.
The second season follows the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony -- played by Bailey -- as he "intends to dominate the social season," as chronicled in the second book of Julia Quinn’s romance novels, The Viscount Who Loved Me.
Ashley will play Kate Sharma, Anthony’s smart, headstrong romantic interest.