Rachel Lindsay hopes Chris Harrison will “move forward” following ‘Bachelor’ comments

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2021 at 9:41 am

Photo credit: Nathan Johnson (LOS ANGELES) -- Rachel Lindsay is speaking out against the interview she held with Bachelor host Chris Harrison, where the two bumped heads over controversial contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.

Kirkconnell has been the subject of intense media scrutiny after old photos and comments from the reality star resurfaced, depicting her in unflattering instances, such as attending an antebellum plantation-themed party in 2018.

Harrison expressed sympathy for the current season's frontrunner when speaking with Lindsay last week on Extra, where he alluded to Kirkconnell potentially being a victim of so-called "cancel culture."

The former Bachelorette pushed back, saying the contestant's past actions are "not a good look" because she was "celebrating the Old South."

Harrison has since announced he is "stepping aside for a period of time" from Bachelor Nation following intense backlash from fans and admitted his comments were "so wrong."

When speaking with Hollywood Life on Monday, Lindsay said she doesn't have any ill will toward Harrison and believes he has learned a valuable lesson.

"I’m glad he’s taking the steps to move forward," said the reality star, who revealed Harrison reached out to her personally to apologize. "I’m happy to see that he’s getting education to be more productive and more profound in his level of understanding in regards to this issue. I’m happy to hear that."

"I’ll be one of the many that’s going to sit back and wait and see what happens with all of this," she furthered, noting that the longtime host has already vowed to "make steps" in the right direction.

Harrison, who is in the midst of Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, will not be joining the show’s After the Final Rose special -- revealing he doesn't want to further detract from the current season.

By Megan Stone

