Australian Open: Williams, Osaka advance, will face off in semifinals
Posted/updated on:
February 16, 2021 at
9:22 am
By JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News
(MELBOURNE, Australia) -- Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka are set to meet again on the court after both women advanced to the semifinals of the Australian Open on Tuesday.
Williams, 39, defeated No. 2 seed Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 to reach the next round of the tournament, while Osaka, seeded third, advanced after beating Su-Wei Hsieh 6-2, 6-2.
The semifinal matchup between Williams and Osaka, 23, will mark the fourth time the two face off against each other. In their three previous matchups, Osaka leads 2-1.
