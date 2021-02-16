(MELBOURNE, Australia) -- Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka are set to meet again on the court after both women advanced to the semifinals of the Australian Open on Tuesday. Williams, 39, defeated No. 2 seed Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 to reach the next round of the tournament, while Osaka, seeded third, advanced after beating Su-Wei Hsieh 6-2, 6-2. The semifinal matchup between Williams and Osaka, 23, will mark the fourth time the two face off against each other. In their three previous matchups, Osaka leads 2-1. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Australian Open: Williams, Osaka advance, will face off in semifinals

(MELBOURNE, Australia) -- Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka are set to meet again on the court after both women advanced to the semifinals of the Australian Open on Tuesday.



Williams, 39, defeated No. 2 seed Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 to reach the next round of the tournament, while Osaka, seeded third, advanced after beating Su-Wei Hsieh 6-2, 6-2.



The semifinal matchup between Williams and Osaka, 23, will mark the fourth time the two face off against each other. In their three previous matchups, Osaka leads 2-1.



