Official White House Photo by Carlos Fyfe By MICHELLE STODDART and LAUREN KING, ABC News (WASHINGTON) -- This is Day 28 of the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Here is how events are unfolding Tuesday. All times Eastern: Feb 16, 9:20 am Biden to use 1st trip as president to make case for his COVID relief plan With Trump's impeachment trial no longer dominating the headlines, Biden is making his first official trip as president Tuesday to visit Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as he tries to drum up popular support for his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. Biden is taking his case directly to the American people at a CNN town hall in Milwaukee at 9 p.m. ET ahead of another Midwestern trip -- to Michigan on Thursday -- to visit a Pfizer manufacturing site. The White House has maintained that while GOP senators in Washington are balking at his costly plan, two-thirds of Americans support it, as well as several Republican governors and mayors. Biden's first trip official trip outside Washington as president -- amid an ongoing pandemic and still struggling economy -- also provide him the chance to show the one-on-one empathy with Americans he's made his trademark.

Biden’s first 100 days live updates: Biden to use first trip as president to make case for COVID relief plan

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2021 at 11:03 am

