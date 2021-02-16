‘The Bachelor’ recap: Kit walks away as four other women eliminated ahead of hometown dates

ABC/Craig Sjodin)(LOS ANGELES) -- With the hometown dates a week away, on Monday's episode of The Bachelor, Matt and his remaining suitors were left evaluating the status of their relationships -- which ultimately led to a few difficult decisions.

Needless to say, Heather Martin did not receive a warm reception from the other ladies, who accused the "Bachelor-hopping" former contestant of trying to crash the pre-rose ceremony cocktail party in an attempt to land a spot this season's competition. The women were relieved to hear that Matt wasn't comfortable adding a new face so late into the competition -- even if she did come with Hannah Brown's blessing -- and sent her home.

When the rose ceremony commenced, Serena C. and Chelsea learned that they were going home, as well.

The busy week also included a group date and a pair of one-on-ones, the first of which went to Serena P., who joined Matt for a day of tantric yoga, where they engaged in a series of poses that pushed Serena a little too far out of her comfort zone.

However, Matt wasn't offended afterwards when the 23-year-old Toronto native admitted how uncomfortable she felt. Instead, he assured her that his feelings for her were strong and demonstrated that by offering her the date rose -- saying he was looking forward to meeting her family.

A group date included Pieper, Michelle, Racheal, Bre, Kit and Abigail, meaning the final one-on-one date of the season would go to Jessenia.

Abigail -- the only contestant who hadn't had a one-on-one date with Matt -- realized her worst fear when the Bachelor star confessed that, despite giving her the first impression rose, as well as a group date rose, he didn't think their relationship had progressed as far as some of the others.

"I wish I had more time," he told her as he escorted her out of the cocktail party and into a limo to send her home.

When the party was over, he gave Rachael the date rose, before whisking her away to treat her to a private performance by Grammy-nominated artist Aloe Blacc.

Kit, disappointed over not winning the rose after having what she believed to be a reassuring conversation with Matt at the party, paid him a visit to let him know that she didn't have the "clarity" she needed from him going into hometowns.

Despite his assurance that he liked her "a lot" and wanted her to stick around, Kit made the difficult decision to leave the competition, explaining that it was "the right thing" for the both of them.

Jessenia later accompanied Matt on a thrilling one-on-one date, where they "pushed the limits" of their relationship with a lesson on "drifting" -- a sport that involves manipulating the brake, throttle and steering in such a way to maintain control of the car while in an oversteer position -- from professional driver Tony Angelo.

The date seemed to go well, until it was time to hand out the rose, which, Matt declined to offer to Jessenia, explaining that he didn't feel "that intangible love and connection" driving them towards an engagement.

Following another rose ceremony, Pieper was also eliminated.

The four women bringing Matt home to their families are:

Bri, 24, a communications manager from San Francisco, Calif.

Michelle, 27, a teacher from Edina, Minn.

Rachael, 24, a graphic designer from Cumming, Ga.

Serena P., 23, a publicist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

The Bachelor returns Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.